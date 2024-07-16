General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General American Investors Stock Performance
GAM opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $157,558.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $650,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $114,802 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
