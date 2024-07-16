General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.800-4.050 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GE opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

