General Mills’ (GIS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.