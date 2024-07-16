General Motors (GM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY24 guidance at 9.00-10.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.000-10.000 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

