GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Down 16%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 585,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 263,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.16.

About GENinCode

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.