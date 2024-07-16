Genuine Parts (GPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2024 guidance at 9.800-9.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $9.80-9.90 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $168.84.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

