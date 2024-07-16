Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Down 16.1%

Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) were down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 653,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 350,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Getech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.63.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

