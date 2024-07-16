Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.65. 33,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

