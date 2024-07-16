Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $29,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.