Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,608. The company has a market capitalization of $905.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.