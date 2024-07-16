Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,608. The company has a market capitalization of $905.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
