Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

