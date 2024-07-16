Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on GFI
Gold Fields Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.