Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Grab Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

