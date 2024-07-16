Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Griffon were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Griffon by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Griffon Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GFF opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $77.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

