GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,875 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Get AAON alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AAON by 49.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.