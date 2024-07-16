GXChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000644 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

