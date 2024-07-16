Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
