Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Featured Stories

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

