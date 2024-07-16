Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hanmi Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAFC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
About Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
