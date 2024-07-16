Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.40 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70). Approximately 141,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 859,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.70).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.96.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

