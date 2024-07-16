Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. 854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.39% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

