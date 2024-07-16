Head to Head Contrast: Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Oxus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million 8.41 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -64.63 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -43.28

Oxus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxus Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Oxus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

