Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $61.35 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.