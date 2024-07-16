Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Shares Up 50.9%

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Heyu Biological Technology Trading Up 50.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile
Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.
