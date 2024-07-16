Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Shares Up 6.1%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.07. 28,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

