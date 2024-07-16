Hourglass Capital LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $289,768,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 19,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 10,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.77.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

