Hovde Group Raises ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target to $76.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.
ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of SFBS stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.89.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares
About ServisFirst Bancshares
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
