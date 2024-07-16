Hovde Group Raises ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target to $76.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

