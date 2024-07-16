Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Down 1%

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $70.88. Approximately 194,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 297,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.