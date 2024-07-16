Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $374.60 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

