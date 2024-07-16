Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

HDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

