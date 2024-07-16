HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,523,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 2,789,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,093,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

HUMBL stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. HUMBL has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

