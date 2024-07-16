ICON Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $156.61 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,008,455,465 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,008,453,449.9821547 with 1,008,453,449.9821546 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15804104 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,879,662.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

