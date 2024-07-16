Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -133.66 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 805,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,388,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $275,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,085.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 805,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,388,753.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,773 shares of company stock valued at $8,363,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

