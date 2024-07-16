Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INDB stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

