Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ICHBF opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
