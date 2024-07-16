Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICHBF opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.