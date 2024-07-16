Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

