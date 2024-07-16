Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Down 4.7%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 9,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innate Pharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.