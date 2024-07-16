Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases 232 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($195.56).

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Schulz bought 294 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($194.45).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($387.34).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 61.55 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £379.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.50 and a beta of 1.78. ITM Power Plc has a one year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

