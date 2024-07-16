Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,511. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $328.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

