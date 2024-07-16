Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Insteel Industries to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Insteel Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insteel Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

