IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.67) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 369.68 ($4.79) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.51. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.50 ($4.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

