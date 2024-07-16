Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 23,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 316,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Intelligent Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

See Also

