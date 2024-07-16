Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $149.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

