International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1,633.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

