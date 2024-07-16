International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $26,208.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. 459,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in International Paper by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 352,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

