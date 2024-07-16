International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 18,060,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,386. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 25.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

