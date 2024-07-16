Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.37.

ISRG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.68. 104,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,915. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

