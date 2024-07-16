Investors Purchase High Volume of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMDY)

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,749% compared to the average volume of 37 call options.

Get YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

AMDY stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

About YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.