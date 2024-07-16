Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $349.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

