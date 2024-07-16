Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 13,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

