Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRDM

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.