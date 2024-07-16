Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $61.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

